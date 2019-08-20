Mindhunter Season 2 Web Series Review: Not for the faint-hearted

web-series

David Flincher's directorial venture, Mindhunter released its second season after two years, and the audience, who follow this psychological thriller were blown away with this slow-paced crime drama.

Mindhunter Season 2

Crime, Drama

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Cotter Smith

We have often come across psychological thrillers which discuss issues like schizophrenia, extreme paranoia, dementia, among other phycological issues. There is always something villainous about human nature, and director David Flincher has brought this one to life on celluloid by Mindhunter series. If one has a knack of watching crime dramas, Mindhunter will keep you hooked till the end. This highly insane web series will surely leave you binging till the season 2 episode 9 ends.

Every criminal has his own reasons to commit crimes, but what if he or she practices unlawful activities to get pleasure out of it? Mindhunter shares a story of a group of agents who work hard in the "basement" of FBI to read the mind of psychotic criminals via one on one interviews. One such special agent, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), who works with the Behavioural Science Unit along with Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), interview criminals to understand their psyche and why one commits such a horrendous crime.

While the season one ended with special agent Ford meeting a serial killer Kemper and understanding what makes him choose different techniques to commit crimes, season two starts on a slower pace highlighting Holden's panic disorder. There's not much happening in episode one of the second season, the story starts building around with every episode. This time, the special agents are not just interviewing criminals with their extended force provided by their new assistant director Ted Gunn, but also witness new criminals and their guilt-free crimes.

In season 2, the special agents of FBI come across criminals, who aren't hallucinating or schizophrenic, in fact, their misdemeanour is for mere pleasure. Sexually charged criminals commit psychotic crimes without any guilt, they admit that in the interviews. We saw how FBI agents got into the brains of psychologically imbalanced criminals, this one highlights how far they go to make them speak their mind.

If you are in for a brain-teasing and mind-charging series, Mindhunter will make you think what goes on in a criminal's mind for real.

Watch the trailer of Mindhunter Season 2 here:

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany's acting will make you believe how dicey it is to be a part of the behavioural science unit and understand the psychologically damaged brain. Wendy's convincing switch from being an interview decoder to an interviewee when required comes in as a shocker. The special agents' broken lives make then think and understand criminals way better than anyone else. Set in the backdrop of '70s and '80s, Mindhunter will make you travel to the world where psychological issues weren't accepted by society yet.

