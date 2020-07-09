Mindy Kaling: It's been wonderful working with Priyanka Chopra

Mindy Kaling cannot stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra, with whom she is collaborating on for an upcoming wedding comedy. "Priyanka is so smart, it's been wonderful working with her," Kaling told IANS.

About their project, she added: " I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India, and she and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it."

The film is based around a big fat Indian wedding. It is likely to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India. At the moment, Kaling is enjoying spending time with family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so lucky because my family is healthy. Every day I feel blessed that the people who are going to work (healthcare and essential workers) are sacrificing for everyone else. For me, it's been a lot of writing, spending time with my daughter and failed cooking experiments," she said about the lockdown experience.

On the work front, Kaling got rave reviews for her coming-of-age comedy series "Never Have I Ever", about an Indian teenager growing up in the US.

For the show, she has tapped into her "relationship with being Hindu", and the experience of "straddling the lines of two cultures" to narrate the story of 15-year-old Devi, a first-generation Indian American, and her desperation to feel that she belongs in society.

With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, the coming-of-age story examines Indian culture against an American backdrop. The Netflix show has been renewed for another season.

