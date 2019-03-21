Mindy Kaling lands comedy drama for Netflix

hollywood

Mindy Kaling who has Indian roots, is set to work on a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy show

Actress Mindy Kaling, who has Indian roots, is set to work on a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy show. "I'm joining the Netflix family. Lang Fisher and I are working on a brand new Netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable awkward teen moments. More coming soon," Kaling tweeted.

Netflix has given a 10-episode series order for it, reported deadline.com. Kaling landed her first TV staff-writing job on the first season of The Office. She became a rising star, ascending to an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series where she also played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor.

The actress, who has authored two books, went on to create, executive produce and star in the praised TV comedy The Mindy Project, which ran for six seasons. Kaling's feature "Late Night", on which she serves as producer, writer and star opposite Emma Thompson, made a strong debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

