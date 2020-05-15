'Mine', says Kriti Kharbanda on seeing Pulkit Samrat's new picture

Actor Pulkit Samrat's new post on social media caught the eyes of many after his rumoured girlfriend dropped a loved-up comment. Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself posing with his adorable husky, Drogo.

The actor captioned the image: "Who's cuter? @drogohusky #drogostagram #huskylife." Kriti took to the comment section and wrote: "Mine" along with some heart emojis. On her part, the actress shared a photograph of a delicious-looking dish made by Pulkit, and she said that she feels blessed. "#blessed @pulkitsamrat you're the best!" she captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were co-stars in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti". The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish". The film is slated to release next year.

For the uninitiated, Kriti Kharbanda has come a long way in Bollywood and made a name for herself in the industry. The actress who rules millions of hearts has always been open about her life on social media, treating her fans with insights into her personal life, images of her stunning looks and unseen BTS pictures/videos from her work projects.

Her fans have always loved how real she is and have supported her throughout her journey. Even during this unfortunate lockdown period, Kriti has been spreading happiness to her fans by posting positive pictures & keeping them updated about her life at home.

