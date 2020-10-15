Mini Mathur on jewellery ad trolls: Love is what I've experienced in my multicultural marriage

A jewellery advertisement by a popular brand was taken off air after getting trolled on social media for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad.' Actress-TV host Mini Mathur, who married filmmaker Kabir Khan, recently shared her experience in a multicultural marriage, and how the ad shouldn't be removed if someone wants to extract hatred out of a lovely video. Speaking about the viral ad, which has now been made private, the popular brand even issued an apology on Instagram for hurting people's sentiments.

The 50-second-clip showed a Hindu woman at her baby shower hosted by her Muslim family. The would-be-mother seems shocked after looking at all the preparations based on her culture. As the video moves forward, it is shown that her mother-in-law and her husband, along with the family decide to celebrate a Hindu ceremony for the expectant mother.

This video left many outraged. People not only blamed the makers in promoting 'Love Jihad' but also lashed out at the brand and insisted on banning the products. Left with no choice, the ad was pulled down and an apology was shared, which left many disappointed.

One of them being Mini Mathur, who shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories, which spoke about her experience marrying into a Muslim family.

Earlier, Divya Dutta also expressed her dismay on social media, who had lent her voice for the advertisement. She shared on Twitter, "But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar!"

