Minibus catches fire in central Kolkata
The fire was brought under control within 25-30 minutes
A minibus caught fire on Dufferin Road in central Kolkata on Monday noon but there was no report of any casualty. As the bus was running, some passengers saw smoke coming out of the minibus and raised an alarm. Within a short time, the fire spread inside the vehicle.
The fire was brought under control within 25-30 minutes, a Fire Brigade official said. The minibus, which was coming from Howrah and headed for Metiabruz, was badly damaged. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.
The passengers disembarked from the bus on their own.
