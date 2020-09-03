Minissha Lamba: Accusations against Rhea Chakraborty didn't sit right with me, they didn't make sense

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, there have been a lot of Bollywood celebrities that have been called out on social media. The Mumbai Police also interrogated actors and filmmakers like Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra, and Mahesh Bhatt. The case was then transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court probed an inquiry in its verdict.

For the last many weeks, a lot of accusations are being made against Rhea Chakraborty and talking about them, Minissha Lamba has spoken to Times of India in an interview. The actress had this to say about the actress and the accusations made against her. "Nothing about those wild accusations sat right with me. They didn't make sense. Post Rhea's interviews, which to me, resonated with truth and reason and logic, I could not just sit anymore and be quiet," Lamba stated.

Talking about the statement that Rajput's family gave against Rhea about the actress drugging him, Lamba said, "From Rhea's interviews and an audio tape that came out recently where Sushant - Rhea and two other people are assisting them in planning their future. They are heard discussing the idea of moving to Pawna."

She added, "It was heart breaking to hear him make the decision to leave. We can clearly hear Rhea being supportive. She is leaving Mumbai as well to live with him and take care of him. From this conversation I can only see a woman who loved Sushant and did all that she could to help him get better. I don't see any logic or motive for this horrible accusation."

When asked if Rhea is being made an easy target here, this is what the actress had to say, "We are in the midst of an unprecedented worldwide crisis. People are scared. Some have even lost jobs. Businesses have gone bust overnight. Everyone's lives have turned upside down, without any warning. There is fear, anger, anxiety, uncertainty for the future. This mass fear-anger collective consciousness is being channelled towards a soft target - Rhea Chakraborty."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: My Heart Breaks At The Vilification Of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news