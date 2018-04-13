Minister KT Rama Rao apologises to road accident victim who faced trouble due to his convoy

The victim, Jitender, a businessman and a resident of Bolarum, was going on his two-wheeler when near Dammaiguda Crossroads, a car rammed his bike after which he was tossed off the bike and suffered injuries



Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday apologised to a road accident victim who reportedly had to suffer in a traffic jam due to the minister's convoy when the latter was being taken to a hospital. Rao took to Twitter and said, 'I certainly hope it's not true because that's never been my way of working. If it's true, my most sincere apologies to the gentleman ?? and I also request @TelanganaDGP to ensure that instructions are passed on to policemen so this is not repeated anywhere.'

Rao also said policemen would be given instructions not to repeat such incidents. Soon, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy tweeted, 'Minister KTRs instructions have been given to all the CPs and SPs of the districts to allow medical emergencies on priority despite VVIP/VIP movement.' The incident that took place a few days ago got the attention of Rao after a newspaper reported about the incident.

The victim, Jitender, a businessman and a resident of Bolarum, was going on his two-wheeler when near Dammaiguda Crossroads, a car rammed his bike after which he was tossed off the bike and suffered injuries. Reportedly, when he was on his way to the hospital, Jitender got stuck in the traffic jam as policemen had blocked the traffic. Instead of taking him to the nearby hospital for first-aid, a policeman suggested the victim to call his family for help.

