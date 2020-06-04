Minister Nitin Raut wants Centre to withdraw proposed electricity Bill

Maharashtra A Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday asked the Centre to withdraw its proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, saying it "clearly violates" the constitutional mandate and undermines its federal structure.

The Congress leader also said that the Centre should focus on decentralisation of power for transparency and efficiency. Expressing his concern over the proposed amendments in the EA Act 2003, Raut alleged the Centre intends to "override and dominate" the state governments' responsibility in the administration of power generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

The Union power ministry had in April come out with the fourth draft of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill since 2014, which seeks to set up an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA) having power of a civil court to settle disputes related to power purchase agreement between discoms and gencos.

The draft provides that the ECEA will have sole authority to adjudicate matters related to specific performance of contracts related to purchase or sale of power, between power generation companies (gencos) and distribution companies (discoms).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever<