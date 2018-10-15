Minister to AMMA: Look into grievances raised by actresses

national

The Kerala government will step in if the need arises, State Minister for Law, Cinema and Culture, A K Balan said

Mohanlal. Pic/AFP

A Kerala minister on Sunday urged the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to look into the grievances raised by actresses. The Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC) has raised concerns over how AMMA, led by superstar Mohanlal, has handled the case involving the kidnapping of an actress.

The Kerala government will step in if the need arises, State Minister for Law, Cinema and Culture, A K Balan said. "Now that the WCC has raised issues, in all fairness, AMMA should look into it and sort out it," said Balan. Women from various sectors of the film industry had formed WCC last year to fight for their cause, after they found that AMMA was not protecting their interests.

Senior actor Dileep is an accused in a kidnapping case that took place last year. The actor was in jail for 85 days and is now out on bail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever