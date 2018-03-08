Ministry launches metro rail companies association

The Union Housing Ministry on Thursday launched 'I-Metros', an association of all-India metro rail companies, which will act as a forum of exchange of ideas and innovations





The Union Housing Ministry on Thursday launched 'I-Metros', an association of all-India metro rail companies, which will act as a forum of exchange of ideas and innovations.

The association was launched by Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha at an event "Indian Metros: Collaborating for Excellence" here in the presence of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh.

"'I-Metros' will go a long way if it progresses in the right way in terms of sharing of best practices and adoption of the latest technologies," a government statement quoted Sinha as having said during the launch.

He also called Delhi Metro's journey so far "a real success story", which set the "benchmarks for other metro organisations in the country".

The official also released 'The Operator's Story' - a publication by World Bank and Railway and Transport Strategy Centre, Imperial College London, on findings of the research on "what makes Metros successful".