Ministry of Home Affairs nominates 11 police officers from Maharashtra for an award

national

Officers from the rank of Sub-Inspectors to Superintendents of Police are eligible for this award.

Representational image

Ministry of Home Affairs nominated eleven police officers from Maharashtra police force for the 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Investigation award' for the year 2018. According to the sources, the government has approved a proposal to incorporate the 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Investigation award' to promote high professional standards of Investigation of Crime in the State Police and Central Investigating Agencies in the country. Officers from the rank of Sub-Inspectors to Superintendents of Police are eligible for this award.

The officers nominated for this prestigious award are Raj Tilak Roshan (DCP), Deepak Devraj(DCP), Suraj Gurav (DySp), Ramesh Chopade(ACP), Dinesh Aher(PI), Shashiraj Patole(PI), Chimaji Adhav (PI), Suraj Padvavi(PI), Sunil Dhanawade(PI), Sachin Kadam(PI)and Dhananjay Pore(API).

1) Chimaji Adhav, senior police inspector of crime branch unit XI is being given this award for solving a rape case of a 14-year-old dumb and deaf girl in the year 2016. The officers of Crime Branch Unit XI arrested a 20-year-old man from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping the minor girl. The victim lived near a construction site along with her parents. During that period, the accused allegedly raped her and fled to his native town. When the victim complained of stomach aches, medical tests revealed she was four months pregnant followed to which her mother filed a complaint at the Borivali police station and a case was registered under section 376 of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. With no clue about the nature of the case, it was a challenging one to crack. As the victim was deaf and mute, they took help from social activists and NGOs to get information from the victim and six months later finally they received some information about the accused and arrested him.



2) Police inspector Sachin Kadam currently attached with Anti-extortion cell in Mumbai helped solve the Hotel Gajalee firing case in the year 2016 and arrested six accused in link with it. Two masked men entered the hotel premises in Vile-Parle East in the year 2016. One of them entered near the parcel counter tying a handkerchief on his face and wearing a black cap. He dropped a card with one of the waiters and fled on a bike that was driven by one of his colleagues who was outside. Kadam and his team detected the case and arrested the 6 accused linked with the crime.



2) Raj Tilak Roshan Nagpur city DCP Zone-4 managed to solve a six-month-old murder case of a 22-year-old unknown lady whose body was found in the well at Wagholi village in Osmanabad district in the year 2016. The victim had purchased a kurta from an e-commerce website before her murder and using the purchase voucher details, the police solved the murder case and arrested the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates