Not a manic Monday

With the daily pressures of a home-based routine consuming the better part of 2020, it can be difficult to find the time and mental space to engage in simpler recreational activities. And so, news of a Fort-based co-working space that offers free weekly art afternoon sessions, comes as a welcome respite to creative minds keen to beat their Monday blues.



Marlies Bloemendaal

Marlies Bloemendaal, creative director and founder of Ministry of New, says, "Although I am deeply interested in art, I found that I was unable to make time for my passion as I was always overwhelmed with work. With this initiative, we are encouraging art lovers to consciously take a break, put away their laptops and mobile phones for an entire afternoon, and find expression through art. You don't need to have any prior art experience to participate; we will provide basic supplies such as paper, pens, and pencils."

While the space has hosted workshops and more formal art events in the past, Bloemendaal is eager for this initiative to be inclusive and unstructured. A former art student herself, she plans to eventually conduct sittings with models and make the sessions more dynamic and interactive.

The space is also home to a photo studio, which is being transformed into an exhibition venue. Bloemendaal explains, "We are inviting talented local artists to take over the studio and showcase their art. Product designer Farzin Adenwalla of Bombay Atelier is the first artist we have invited, and she will be taking over the studio for a week. We also plan to invite fashion designers and artistes from other disciplines in the coming weeks."

On: Mondays, 2 pm onwards

At: Ministry Of New, third floor, Kitab Mahal, 192, Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road, Fort

Call: 66356505

Log on to: www.ministryofnew.in

