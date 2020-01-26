Ministry to devise discharge policy for Coronavirus; 2 Mumbai cases come back negative

Two out of three samples collected from persons who were quarantined in Mumbai tested negative for Coronavirus, however the BMC and the health ministry are treading with caution. The health ministry plans to come up with a discharge policy first, after which the two patients will be discharged.



The Coronavirus presents much like the symptoms of a respiratory illnesses, which includes fever, cough and breathlessness. It has become a health concern after the virus claimed the lives of at least 26 persons in China, most of them residents of Wuhan in the Hebei province.

Among the three patients, who were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, a 61-year-old man is yet to get his test results. These are being prepared by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the civic body, said that since the man was admitted later in the afternoon, on Friday, his samples were sent to the NIV after the other two samples. "His results are expected latest by Sunday morning. The incubation period for the virus is 14 days. So we can't discharge anyone until we receive the discharge policy that will determine how to monitor their condition," added Keskar. Dr Archana Patil, additional director of Health Services, said that they will keep a check on the clinical symptoms of those quarantined in the meanwhile.

