Minnie Mouse voice actress dead at 75

Russi Taylor, actor who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died. She was 75

Pic: AFP

Russi Taylor, actor who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died. She was 75. The actress died in Glendale, California on Friday, The BBC on Sunday quoted The Walt Disney Company as saying. Since 1986, Taylor provided voice-overs for animated TV series, films and theme parks featuring Mickey Mouse's high-pitched and giggly partner Minnie.

Disney's Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Iger paid tribute to Taylor. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world -- a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney legend beloved by fans everywhere. We take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come," Iger said.

Taylor was picked from 200 candidates to play Minnie at an audition in 1986. While working for Disney, Taylor met Wayne Allwine, who had voiced Mickey Mouse since 1977. The two married in 1991 and remained together until Allwine's death in 2009.

Taylor also lent her voice to roles on other classic TV animated series like "TaleSpin", "The Little Mermaid", "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" and "The Simpsons".

