Minor accuses man of rape, forcing her to convert if she wants to marry him

A minor Hindu girl has filed an FIR against a Muslim man accusing him of forcing her to convert her religion "if she wanted to marry him". The incident took place in the Sahabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Reportedly, the man has been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Anurag Vats, superintendent of police, Hardoi said that a complaint was registered against a person identified as Azad at the Shahabad police station. He further stated that the minor girl and the accused were in a relationship for the past two years and the man had promised to marry her.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the man asked her to convert to Islam if she wanted to marry him just before the wedding on November 30, SP Vats said. "The IPC section of rape was included in the FIR as she alleged that the accused sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage," he added.

