Minor allegedly raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

A 6-year-old girl was raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Adharpur area of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by her neighbour in Adharpur area. the police stated on Wednesday. Ramesh Kumar, SP Fatehpur said: "A 6-year-old girl was raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Adharpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The body has been sent for postmortem," Kumar further informed. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

In another similar case, a minor girl from Vittal area in Dakshina Kannada district was recently raped, according to police sources. Five men have been booked on charges of rape in this case. The 17-year-old girl is now six months pregnant after she was continuously sexually assaulted by five men in the area since last December, the police said. A case under IPC sections 376, 506 and provisions of POCSO Act and SC/ST Atrocities (prevention) Act has already been registered against the five accused. The matter first came to light when an ASHA worker paid the victim a visit to her house. The victim then narrated the incidents to her and she also filed a police complaint later. In her complaint, she named the five people who assaulted her.

