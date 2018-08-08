Minor alleges rape, delivers baby in Gurugram

national

The 16-year-old victim, who hails from Bihar's Chhapra, was living in Gurugram with her family

A minor girl has alleged that she was raped by her neighbour and as a result she has now delivered a baby in a hospital in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old victim, who hails from Bihar's Chhapra, was living here with her family in the Rajiv Nagar area. The victim said in her complaint that her neighbour Rajan Tiwari raped her for the first time in November and later on a few occasions in December last year threatening to kill her parents and younger brother.

The victim was doing her class 10 from an open school while her father works in a private company in Delhi. Accused Tiwari, who worked in a private firm, left his accommodation four months ago.

"The girl was admitted in a private hospital after she complained of stomach pain a few days ago. She gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday night," a senior police officer said.

Tiwari hails from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The victim's statement was recorded in rhe presence of her legal advisor and a case was registered against Tiwari," the officer said.

