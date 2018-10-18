Minor alleges rape in Gurugram, accused absconding

national

A 16-year-old girl living in northwest Delhi alleged rape in Gurugram early this month, following which a zero FIR was registered

Representational image

A 16-year-old girl living in northwest Delhi alleged rape in Gurugram early this month, following which a zero FIR was registered, police said on Tuesday. Police said that as per the girl's complaint lodged at the Sector 51 police station, she met Ankit of Gurugram through a common woman friend last month.

"He invited me to Gurugram on October 8, took me to a hotel and raped me several times after making me consume a cold drink spiked with a sedative" the teenager said. "The accused warned me not to disclose the crime to anyone and threatened me with dire consequences otherwise", she said.

The girl said that she was not aware of his residential address and even his mobile phone was switched off since the sexual assault.

