Minor arrested for killing 17-year-old in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

In the murder case of one Chander Shekhar, which also took place in Bhalswa Dairy area on the same day, the police have identified all assailants and raids were being carried out to nab them

On June 15, 2019, a juvenile was arrested for murdering a 17-year-old boy in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said. According to the police, the boy was killed in Shardhanand Colony area by the accused and one more person on Thursday. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the India Penal Code was registered in the case.

A five-member police team led by inspector Vishesh Kumar was formed to investigate the case. After checking CCTV cameras and with the help of informers, the team managed to apprehend the juvenile (also 17 years old). One country made pistol and one empty cartridge were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed the crime with the help of one more person. The accused minor revealed to the police that the deceased boy used to beat him. He even beat him up two days ago. Efforts are on to nab the co-accused, the police said.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a minor boy in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

The accused has been identified as Nanhe, a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said. According to a missing complaint filed by the victim's mother, the boy had left the house on March 11 without informing anyone, a senior police officer said. The victim's family was informed after an unidentified body of a boy was found in Karawal Nagar.

The boy's family members identified his body from his ear ring and clothes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Prima facie, it appears that Nanhe strangulated the boy, he said. Police zeroed in on Nahne, who works in a tile factory, as a suspect as the boy used to spend time with him. Read the full story here.

