Minor blast at Pune University, a student gets injured

The accidents took place in the chemistry departments of the SPPU

Savitribai Phule University. File Pic

The students of Savitribai Phule University (SPPU) witnessed a minor blast while performing an experiment on Monday. The accidents took place in the chemistry departments of the SPPU. One of the students got stuck in the blast and is reportedly injured because of it.

The incident took place at around 04.30 pm on Monday. The professors and other students soon rushed the injured students to the private hospital located in Aundh.

According to report, the name of the injured student is Mahaveer Naikwade. Mahaveer is pursuing a postgraduate degree from the SPPU was performing an experiment related to his project in the chemistry department laboratory. When suddenly the glass in the lab shattered and a loud noise came. It seem to be a minor blast due to chemical explotion some article of the chemical substance infected the eyes.

The vice-chancellor Dr. N. S. Umrani said, "the incidents took place in the chemistry department of SPPU. the injured students, Mahaveer is absolutely fine and did not suffer through any major injuries and he is totally out of danger. opefully, the injured student gets well soon and the authorities take precautionary measures henceforth."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates