Minor boy buys KTM bike with stolen money, father thrashes salesperson for selling it to son

Hyderabad: In a hilarious turn of events, an automobile showroom in Hyderabad ran into trouble after a man thrashed the salesperson on Saturday for selling a bike to his minor son.

The boy, studying in Class 12, had bought the bike after stealing money from his parents and was riding it without their knowledge for three months, a The Times of India report read.

The salesperson then filed a complaint against the man and his associates after a case was registered under sections 448 and 323 for house trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the Class 12 boy had stolen Rs 1 lakh from his parents’ bedroom when his mother was sleeping, to buy a KTM bike. He then went to the showroom with his elder brother, who bought the bike under his name.

The parents had no clue about the bike as the boy would park it at his friend’s house or at a hostel nearby. He was caught on Saturday after getting involved in a minor accident and injuring himself. His father, enraged at the salesperson for selling the bike to a minor, went to the showroom with 10 other associates and attacked them.

They assaulted the salesperson even before they could explain. When given a chance, they told him that the bike was sold under the elder son’s name, police said.

