Aug 10, 2018, 07:15 IST | IANS

Class 3 student B. Naga Vinay was copying a lesson written on the blackboard in his notebook when he accidentally ingested the pen cap he had put in his mouth. He was rushed to a primary health centre but died of chocking, police added

Minor boy chokes on ingested pen cap, dies
Representational picture

An 8-year-old boy choked to death after swallowing a pen cap at his school in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Thursday, police said.

Class 3 student B. Naga Vinay was copying a lesson written on the blackboard in his notebook when he accidentally ingested the pen cap he had put in his mouth. He was rushed to a primary health centre but died of chocking, police added.

