Minor boy dies in a freak mishap while playing in Nashik

In a freak mishap, a 12-year-old boy died after his neck got entangled in the nylon ropes attached to the swing on which he was playing, police said on Monday. The incident happened yesterday at Saraste village when the boy was playing outside his house, an official of the Harsul police station said.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Kuvar. His cousin Deepak rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead, the officer said. A case of accidental death was registered and a probe is on, police said.

