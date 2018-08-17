Minor boy rapes 4-year-old girl in MP; absconding

national

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said today. The boy, who was absconding, often visited the victim's house in Jalva village to watch television, a police official said. Last evening, she was alone at her house and when the boy went there and raped her, Police Sub Inspector Manoharlal Patel said.

The victim disclosed the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the Ghatiya Police Station, Patel said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. A search was on for the boy, Patel added. Several cases of rape of minors in the state have been reported in the recent past.

The state government had last year approved the provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 or below. A four-year-old girl was raped and killed by a 23-year -old man in MP's Shahdol district in May last year, police said earlier.

The accused was sentenced to death by a court in Shahdol in February. On June 26, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped by two men while she was waiting for her father outside her school in Mandsaur district. The two men then raped the minor and she suffered severe injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts, police said. On July 18, a 10-year-old girl was raped by a 40-year- old man in Sagar district, police said.

