Minor boys rape 4-year-old neighbour in Thane, locals demand action

Locals from Kasarvadavli at Ghodbunder Road demanded action against the family of two boys – aged 12 and 6 – who have been allegedly accused of raping their four-year-old neighbour last week. The locals gathered at the Thane Civil Hospital on Monday, a report in Hindustan Times read.

They claimed that the family of the two boys also threatened the girl's parents to withdraw the case and attacked her mother. The four-year-old is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the boys have been sent to a remand home by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The girl's father is a labourer and her mother is a domestic help. On February 4, when the girl was alone at home, the boys forcibly entered her home and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“When my husband and I came back from work, we saw injury marks on our daughter’s body. Some neighbours told us that they had seen the two boys enter our home. We rushed our daughter to the hospital and I informed my employer about the incident. She helped me file a complaint,” the girl’s mother, 25, was quoted as saying in the report.

However, the police said they insisted the girl's parents to file a complaint. K Khairnar, senior inspector, Kasarwadvli police station, said they got to know about the incident from the hospital. He said the girl's parents were scared and wanted to leave the city, but they persuaded them to stay back and fight the case. The boys were produced before the board the next day.

