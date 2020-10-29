Minor dies after being sent to juvenile home over 'small fight', parents allege torture

A 17-year-old boy died in Ahmedabad civil care hospital on Tuesday morning after being detained by police for a “small fight between boys.” Parents have alleged torture by police or authorities of the child care institution.

As per Ahmedabad Mirror, two minors including the deceased and an adult were detained by the police after what is being described as a “small fight between boys” by the grieving family.

In the intervening night of October 26-27 the teenager complained of severe pain at the child protection unit and was given medication. Later he wanted to talk to his father, a phone call was allowed. However, his condition soon deteriorated and an ambulance had to be called. His father was informed.

He was taken to the Ahmedabad civil care hospital where he was declared dead. While an on camera post-mortem has been ordered, the parent’s allege that their son was brutally beaten by either the cops or the authorities of the child care unit.

His father said, "It was just a small fight and the police took my son away. We went to meet our son daily but they did not allow us to meet. “

His mother said, "When he called us on Tuesday morning, he told that they have beaten him very badly and that he was not given treatment. I had two children now I only have one. I want justice.”

A police official told that the deceased was detained in front of his mother and when his bail was refused he was taken to the CCI.

He added that doctors have told the police that the boy died of throat infection for which he was already under treatment. A report of accidental death was filed. While it seems like a natural death, the police are taking statements of the parents and an investigation will be conducted.

