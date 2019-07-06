Minor fights for survival after getting raped, bitten on stomach in Delhi

crime

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage

Representational image

In yet another horrific incident of sexual assault in Delhi, a minor from Dwarka was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted by a 24-year old man, Mohammad Nanhe.

The accused took the victim to an isolated placed and fled after raping her.

She was spotted by a local resident when she crying in a semi-conscious and bloodied condition on the road. He immediately informed the police control room.

She was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Also read: Thieves pretended to be shop owners, arrested in New Delhi

As per the doctors, the veins of her genitals have burst. She was bit on her stomach and has deep injuries. She has undergone multiple surgeries by now.

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The footage showed that the accused was with the girl on the day of the incident.

The accused was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim. He was arrested by the police. He was found in an inebriated condition and he confessed to the crime.

The accused allegedly belonged to Bulandshahr and had shifted to Delhi only three months ago.

Also read: Man uses girl as bait to kill teenager, ends love triangle

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates