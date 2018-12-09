Minor gang raped multiple times for several days by 13 men, including father

crime

Kannur (Kerala): In what can be called as a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by several men in Kerala's Kannur. Police claim that the girl was sexually abused multiple times by at least 13 men, including her own father and a local activist of Democratic Youth Federation of India, who has been identified as Nikhil.

The matter saw the light of the day when the victim's mother registered a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, police on Wednesday cracked down a lodge in Parassinikkadavu, Kannur, where five people were arrested including the manager of the lodge; eight more were arrested on Thursday, reports Times of India.

Concurrently, Thaliparamba police arrested two people for sexually assaulting the minor girl some other locality other than the lodge where she was gang-raped by four men. Both have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As this wasn't enough, Pazhayangadi police have arrested three people, including one person who was already arrested in the gang-rape case by Thaliparamba police last day, reports the website.

As per police, the victim's mother was unaware of what her daughter's ordeal. She came to know about the alleged sexual abuse through her son (victim's brother) who got the wind of the situation first, reports India Today.

Police suspect that many more men may be involved in 16-year-old girl's sexual assault, including her father's friends.

