Minor girl abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

The accused identified as Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her

Representational Image

Pilibhit: In yet another rape case, a girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house and gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused identified as Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her.

Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said that the girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.

She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added.

In a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village. Following which the woman's husband had registered a complaint alleging that their neighbour Roopesh Kumar tried to rape the woman was sleeping at the terrace. However, he fled when she raised an alarm.

The incident took place in the district's Bhopa village, they said.

With inputs from PTI

