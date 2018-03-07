Minor girl, among 4 of family, burnt to death in accident

Four persons, including a minor girl, returning from Punjab to Delhi were burnt to death in an accident after their speeding car collided with a divider, jumped to the opposite road and was rammed by a truck on GT Karnal Road on National Highway 1



Representation pic

Four persons, including a minor girl, returning from Punjab to Delhi were burnt to death in an accident after their speeding car collided with a divider, jumped to the opposite road and was rammed by a truck on GT Karnal Road on National Highway 1, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident occurred late on Monday night when Sanchit Chopra, a resident of west Delhi's Hari Nagar was returning to Delhi from a joy trip with his family after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Sanchit Chopra, 28, his wife Bhawana Chopra, 24, his mother-in-law Naresh Kumari Bhola, 56, and seven-month-old daughter Tusharika Chopra.

"They got trapped inside the car driven by Sanchit Chopra and burnt alive after its fuel tank burst following the collision with the truck and caught fire," said a senior police officer. Sanchit Chopra worked with an automobile showroom in Delhi and visited Amritsar and Manali during the Holi vacation with his family. Since he had to rejoin his office on Tuesday morning, he left Amritsar for Delhi on Monday night, the officer said.

"When his car reached near village Shayamgarh, it lost balance due to speeding and collided with the divider, fell on the opposite road going to Chandigarh and was rammed by a truck. Passersby and other motorists could not move any of the family members out of the mangled car before it caught fire," he added.

