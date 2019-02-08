Minor girl attacked by college student recovering in hospital

crime

The youth had allegedly attacked the girl on February 6 with a knife used for cutting open coconuts, inflicting serious injuries on her

Representational Image

A minor girl, who was seriously injured when a 19-year-old college student attacked her with a knife here for spurning him, showed signs of improvement, doctors treating her said Friday.

Her health condition showed signs of improvement after operations were performed though she continues to be critical, they said. The youth had allegedly attacked the girl on February 6 with a knife used for cutting open coconuts, inflicting serious injuries on her, police had said. The doctors said she was unconscious when brought to the hospital.

In a similar incident, a school in the Uttar Pradesh capital where a Std I student was critically wounded last week in a knife attack by a senior girl is set to lose its recognition, an Education Department official said. Officials said in the aftermath the incident, an inspection was carried out at the Brightland School in Triveni Nagar which found “very many discrepancies” both in terms of education standards and the security of students.

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of Lucknow Mukesh Kumar Singh has recommended to the Education Department that the recognition of the school be cancelled, the official said. Prima facie, the official said, the management has been found guilty of trying to fudge the matter and hide it from the police. The DIOS said that various classes in the school were being run without permission and against norms, and the team set up by the government had found serious lapses in the security system.

