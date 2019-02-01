Minor girl dead as series of quakes jolt Palghar near Mumbai

national

Two-year-old loses balance and falls as a series of tremors measuring up to 3.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra

Tremors measuring 3-4.1 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday in some parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra claiming one life, an official said.

The tremors were felt at 6:58 am, 10:03 am and 10:29 am and were measured at 3.3, 3.5 and 3.0 on the Richter scale respectively. The fourth earthquake was biggest in the magnitude with 4.1 reported at 2.06 pm followed by a 5th earthquake at 3.53 pm of 3.6 magnitude. The last earthquake was reported at 4.57pm having a magnitude of 3.5.

A two-year-old girl from Halad Pada fell on the rock while escaping from home when earthquake felt at 2.06pm. The deceased girl has been identified as Vaibhavi.

The epicenter lies at the east of Dahanu and tremors felt in areas of Dahanu and Talasari at at 20.0N (Lat) and 72.9E (Long) at 10 to 5-kilometer depth, the official said. He said tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage caused to properties. The region has been experiencing such tremors routinely since November last year.

