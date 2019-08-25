Minor girl dies after kite string slits throat in Delhi

national

The police said the girl was seated in front of her father, who was driving the motorcycle when the accident occurred

New Delhi: A minor girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents on Saturday died after her throat got slit by a kite string (manjha) in Khajuri Khas area, police said. According to news agency, ANI, The four-and-a-half-year-old victim was immediately rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital after the incident where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they said.

The news agency also reported that the police informed that the girl was seated in front of her father, who was driving the motorcycle when the accident took place on Saturday. The family, including the girl's sister, was its way to Hanuman temple in Jamuna Bazar area. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 40-year-old sustained a seven-centimetre cut on his neck after it was slit by an abandoned manjha on the Western Express Highway. The incident occurred on when the victim Rizwan was on his way to Andheri to collect a business payment on a motorbike. Irfan Khan, Rizwan’s brother said, “He found the manjha after he suffered the cut. A biker stopped after watching him bleed and immediately gave him a handkerchief to stop the bleeding. My brother then halted an autorickshaw, whose driver then took him to the Four Care Hospital in Vile Parle. He was later shifted to the Durga Nursing Home in Kalina. My brother received about 25 stitches on a seven-centimetre cut on his neck and was in the Intensive Care Unit for a day. He was on Sunday shifted to the general ward and is out of danger now.”

“We received a call from one of my brother’s friends who informed us about the incident and we rushed to the hospital. The staff was very helpful and immediately treated my brother. The doctors told us that the neck has three layers of skin, with the third layer being the nerves. The cut had pierced two layers of the skin on his neck,” added Irfan. Dr. Shakeel Khan, Rizwan’s family physician, “He has been under observation and is responding well to the treatment. On Sunday, he was shifted from the ICU and has been only on liquids. We will start giving him solid food and observe if he is able to take them. The wound is deep and he has been given stitches on the inner and outer layer of the skin. He is a healthy person and hence was able to face such a cut. The wound should take at least seven days to heal and only then can the stitches be taken off.”

