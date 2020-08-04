Minor girl ends life as parents couldn't afford smartphone for online classes

A minor girl from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district allegedly committed suicide as her father couldn't buy a smartphone for her online classes. According to police officials, the girl took the extreme step as her father, a farmer with a smallholding, did not immediately buy her a smartphone for online classes.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday but came to light on Saturday, reports Hindustan Times. The incident took place at Poama village, about 3 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Dehat police station, a police official said.

The deceased's mother Shashi Yuvnati said, "My daughter was enrolled for class 12 in her school this year. She wanted a smartphone for her online classes as her school is closed due to Coronavirus. We asked her to wait for some time. On Thursday, she had a fight with us over the smartphone. When we went away she consumed some poison. My younger daughter informed us about the incident. We took her to a hospital but she passed away."

City superintendent of police (CSP) Ashok Tiwari said, "We came to know that the girl died by suicide on July 30 as she was denied a mobile phone by her family for her online classes. Based on the information, an FIR was lodged. We are investigating the matter."

