Minor girl found lying in pool of blood at her residence in Haryana

Ballabhgarh: An 18-year-old girl was found murdered at her residence in Haryana. The alleged incident occurred on Friday when the victim's brother found his sister, identified as Liza, lying in a pool of blood after he returned home from school in the evening.

"My wife and I were at work. Our neighbours called me and informed that my son is crying in front of our house. I rushed home and found my daughter's body lying on the floor soaked in blood," Bhagwandas, victim's father, said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra told ANI, "As per the information received, the girl has been killed by an unidentified man with a weapon at her residence. We will get to know what kind of a weapon was used to assault her once the autopsy is done."

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

In another case, a son allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed in Gujarat's Surat district. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Jitesh Patel was upset with his father Prahlad Patel (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities. Due to this, the accused decided to kill his father and inherit a plastic granule factory and a power loom unit.

The police claimed that where Prahlad Patel was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jitesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an official said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meeting at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the Pandesara police station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused Sanjay Ramrajya. On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an official said. Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

