Minor girl gang-raped in Odisha, three detained

Published: Nov 18, 2019, 09:30 IST | IANS |

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in a forest in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Sunday.

The police have detained three accused in this connection.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at a forest at Tensa under Lahunipada police limits of the district on Saturday night.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint filed by the victim.

According to the police, one of the accused offered her a lift in a two-wheeler to go with him to the market. However, the accused took her towards the forest where the other two joined him and all of them allegedly gang-raped her.

"All the accused are of Tensa area. They have been taken for medical examination after which they will be arrested and court forwarded," said Bonai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abkash Routray.

