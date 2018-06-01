Minor girl gangraped by Auto driver and two accomplices in Ghaziabad

Police said they have arrested the owner of the flat but the two other persons involved in the incident last night escaped before they reached the flat

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his two accomplices at a flat in Garima Garden area in Sahibabad, police said on Thursday.

Police said they have arrested the owner of the flat but the two other persons involved in the incident last night escaped before they reached the flat.

The flat owner, identified as Ravi, is a resident of Baghpat, Sahibabad police station SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

