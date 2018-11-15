Minor girl gangraped while attending nature's call, two arrested

crime

After the incident, the minor girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Sriparna Ganguly

Representational Image

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Two men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl while she had gone out to attend nature's call, said police on Thursday. After the incident, the minor girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Sriparna Ganguly.

As per the complaint, the girl was gang-raped by Bechan Singh (20) and Akash Singh (22) Tuesday night while she had gone out to attend nature's call, the SP said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP said, adding the matter is being investigated.

In another shocking incident last week, a teenaged girl was allegedly murdered after the suspected rape and the body set on fire to hide her identity at Lakshmipuram this district, police said. Though the incident took place on Tuesday night, it came to light only when the semi-burnt body of the minor girl was found near a forest department depot at Lakshmipuram Wednesday morning.

The victim was a resident of Kotaveedhi area in Chodavaram and a second-year intermediate student of government junior college. The girl had gone out on Tuesday evening to meet someone without informing her parents and did not return to home, following which they lodged a police complaint the next day.

On Wednesday morning, locals found the semi-burnt body and alerted police, on whose information the girl's father identified the deceased. We have registered a case and investigation is on to identify the accused," Inspector of Chodavaram Police station M Srinivas said. He said they suspected the girl could have been raped before being killed, but it could be confirmed only after receipt of medical reports.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates