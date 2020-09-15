Minor girl gang-raped, filmed and threatened to kill

A man has been arrested in connection with gang rape of a minor girl a week back in Sitapur district. Four of the other accused are still absconding.

The Imalia Sultanpur village rape came to light on Monday when a video of the incident went viral on the social media. The girl told police that the accused made the video of the act on their mobile phones and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The police said that the incident took place on September 7 when the girl was returning home from the market.

Two youths, Sheebu and Nazim of a nearby village, dragged the girl to a nearby cane field where three others were waiting and all five gang raped her, the police said.

A case has been registered and Sheebu was arrested on Monday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police R.P. Singh and Additional SP (South) Rajiv Dixit, visited the village amid the tension over the gang rape and deployed police force in the village as a precautionary measure.

"We will arrest the remaining accused soon and ensure strict punishment for them. The girl has been sent for medical examination," the SP said.

