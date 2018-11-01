Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Odisha

national

The incident occurred in Polasara block of the district on Wednesday night

Representational Image

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Odisha's Ganjam district, said police on Thursday.

Three burglars entered the house when the members of the family were sleeping. While they looted gold ornaments and cash, they also kidnapped the girl and allegedly raped in a farmland, said the police.

The girl was rescued and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

