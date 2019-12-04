Minor girl raped a few months ago tests positive for HIV

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A few months after a minor girl was raped by a serial sexual offender in Jaipur, she has tested positive for HIV.

The police were confused about whether the child or the accused had HIV and gave contradictory statements, according to a Times of India report. "Just two days after the rape, a test was done for HIV and it was positive. Every month, we go to the

hospital to get medicines. The doctor has very clearly told us that she will have to continue taking medication for the rest of her life. It is quite possible that the accused has also infected other survivors," the girl's mother was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

It also said that the medical report stated that the child's "specimen is positive for HIV-1 antibodies".

The family said the girl is doing well and regularly goes to school. The mother said she goes to school and plays with the other children and is not facing any health issues currently alleging that the authorities have only given them half the promised compensation. The mother was also quoted in the report as saying that the police may not even be aware that the child had tested HIV positive.

The report added that the accused has a long criminal history including sexual assaults on minors.

He is currently in jail.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastav said the accused was not tested at the time of his arrest and the medical report of one of the rape survivors tested negative for HIV.

However, later in the evening, the commissioner said when the accused was arrested, they were not aware of the fact that he was HIV positive. "We have now checked with jail authorities and confirmed that he is HIV positive and undergoing treatment."

The report further states that when the investigating officer was asked why the accused who is a sexual predator and has served prison sentences for the past crimes was not tested, he said, "We only test for HIV if we have prior knowledge that the accused is already infected. In the case of the minor girl who tested positive, the doctors did not inform us. The accused had also undergone medical.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates