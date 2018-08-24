Minor girl raped and dumped in a pit by masked youth

crime

The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m on Wednesday night when the victim, 11, had gone to answer the call of nature near her residence in Rangpuri Pahad area of South Delhi. The youth allegedly violated her after dragging her to a secluded place

Representational Picture

A minor girl, who had gone to relieve herself, has been sexually assaulted by an unknown masked youth in the national capital, police said on Thursday. According to the police, said the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m on Wednesday night when the victim, 11, had gone to answer the call of nature near her residence in Rangpuri Pahad area of South Delhi. The youth allegedly violated her after dragging her to a secluded place.

"The accused also strangulated her in a bid to wipe out the evidence. When the victim fell unconscious, he dumped her in a pit," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said. The victim was spotted by some passers-by who informed her father. Later, she was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she underwent a surgery, the officer said.

"On the basis of the description given by the victim, we have detained 15 local youths and are questioning them to identify the culprit," Arya added.

In a similar incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man when she had gone to relieve herself in southwest Delhi's Rangapahari. The incident happened last night and it was reported to the police around 2 am today, following which a case was registered, they said. Read More

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates