Minor girl raped by 17-year-old youth in Hyderabad

The incident occurred in April when the 15-year-old girl was alone at home with members of her family going out for a wedding, they said

Representational Image

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old youth at Nizamabad, the police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in April when the 15-year-old girl was alone at home with members of her family going out for a wedding, they said.

The youth, a neighbour, had threatened her not to reveal the incident to anybody. She, however, disclosed it when her father questioned her after she received a phone call yesterday, they said.

Based on a complaint made by the girl's father, a case on charges of rape and also under relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered today, police said, adding, the youth has been nabbed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates