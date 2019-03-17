Minor girl raped by her tuition teacher's father in west Delhi

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's father in west Delhi's Punjab Bagh area, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the minor had gone to attend her tuition in the same locality where she resides, they added.

After her school, she went to her grandparents' house and later in the evening went to attend her tuition class where she was allegedly raped by the 55-year-old man, police said. The minor girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which they approached police on Friday night and she was taken for a medical examination, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the man was arrested in connection with the incident, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, she said.

