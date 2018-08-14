Minor girl raped by three men over a period of time

crime

The police were informed last Saturday about the incident when the victim alleged that the accused had raped her on different occasions, they said. The victim's parents are divorced and the she stays with her father in Uttam Nagar

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men over a period of time in the Uttam Nagar area, the police said today. The three accused were arrested, they added.

The police were informed last Saturday about the incident when the victim alleged that the accused had raped her on different occasions, they said. The victim's parents are divorced and the she stays with her father in Uttam Nagar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever