Minor girl raped for 11 months on the pretext of marriage

crime

The rape accused Avinish and the victim live in the same neighbourhood and he was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the 15-year-old victim's mother, the police said

Representational Image

For almost 11 months a minor girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage in a village under Sukhpura police station, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Avinish Singh (24), was arrested on Wednesday based on the complaint lodged by the 15-year-old victim's mother, the police said.

Avinish and the victim live in the same neighbourhood. The girl was raped for 11 months with the promise of marriage, police said.

In a similar incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh two months ago. A special court hearing the case awarded death sentence to two men for the crime on Tuesday. Special Judge Nisha Gupta held Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) guilty and sentenced them to death under the newly-introduced IPC section 376DB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age by one or more persons), public prosecutor B S Thakur said.

The girl was abducted on June 26 while she was waiting for her father outside her school in Mandsaur and was later gang-raped.

The rapists had also tried to kill her by slitting her throat. The girl had suffered severe injuries on her neck, face, head and private parts in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Indore.

Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused.

Now, while the convicts were being taken out of the court by the police, one of them was hit by a man.

(With inputs from PTI)

