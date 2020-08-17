Minor girl raped, singed with cigarette butts in UP

A minor girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district. The girl was found unconscious on Sunday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The police have registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and another unidentified man on the basis of a written complaint from the victim's mother.



According to reports, the teenage girl, daughter of a brick kiln labourer, had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Saturday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her.



They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and fled when she became unconscious.



The girl has identified one of the accused as Arjun.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office spokesman said, "A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor's mother. A hunt is on for the accused."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever