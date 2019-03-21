Minor girl set ablaze by stalker succumbs to her injuries

crime

An onlooker nabbed the accused as he tried to flee the spot and handed him over to police

Thiruvalla (Kerala): An 18-year-old girl, who was set ablaze by a stalker in broad daylight on March 12, succumbed to her injuries here on Wednesday.The victim, who sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, Ajin Reji, set the girl on fire in Thiruvalla after pouring petrol over her. An onlooker nabbed the accused as he tried to flee the spot and handed him over to police.According to police, Ajin and the teenaged girl knew each other.

"They were walking together in Thiruvalla when suddenly the boy took out a can of petrol and set her on fire," police said.The accused is presently under police custody and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

