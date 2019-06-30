Minor girl thrashed, molested in UP's Jaunpur

crime

The incident came to fore after the accused made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media platforms

Representational Image

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly thrashed and molested here in Jaunpur's Zafarabad area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to fore after the accused made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media platforms. According to the police, the incident was held around three days ago.

Soon after learning about the video, police registered a case and started an investigation.

"A video has been made viral in which a Dalit boy is beating up and molesting a minor girl. We have taken cognizance of it and registered a case. A team has been constituted to arrest the culprit," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police VK Mishra told ANI.

A special team has been constituted to probe the matter.

In another similar case, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl in Medchal in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

The accused was identified as Venkataiah. While speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector of Jawaharnagar police station, Saidulu, said: "A seven-year-old girl, who is studying in 2nd standard, was playing outside her residence on June 22. Her neighbour Venkataiah took her to the roof of his residence and tried to molest her. The incident was noticed by the locals and they caught the man and tied him to a pole and informed the matter to us."

As soon as the complaint was received, police immediately reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The girl was sent for a medical check-up and later handed over to her parents.

A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act has been registered. The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates